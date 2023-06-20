BOSTON (WWLP) – Domestic violence survivors took to the State House Tuesday to advocate for two sets of bills. Powerful stories from survivors of domestic abuse were shared in the hopes of advancing legislation that would help those in similar situations.

Currently, to obtain an abuse prevention order, or restraining order, physical harm or imminent threat of physical harm is required. The bill, An Act to Improve Protections Relative to Domestic Violence, would add the term “coercive control” and “technological abuse” to the states civil protection law. Coercive control is non-physical abuse that is used to intimidate, isolate and control victims.

“Despite no physical scars, let me assure you, that coercive control in its many forms, be it emotional, psychological, physical, sexual, technological, financial, and legal, is as damaging and devastating as a punch in the face or a broken arm. Abuse is abuse,” said Carmen Aliber, a survivor.

The group was also advocating for An Act Relative to Controlling and Abusive Litigation. This is when an abusive partner uses the legal system to maintain power over their victim by continuously taking them to court.

“The underpinnings of all domestic abuse is an attempt to coerce and control the other person. And so these bills address the underlying pinning’s of all domestic abuse,” said Jamie Sabino of Massachusetts Law Reform Institute.

This bill will help judges stop this type of abuse, allow survivors to request an order restricting litigation, and also let survivors request financial compensation for repeatedly being dragged to court.

Both sets of bills currently sit in the Judiciary committee and have not yet been scheduled for a hearing.