Don’t get caught slipping! Massachusetts new hands-free driving law is in full effect

BOSTON (WWLP) – The hands-free driving law requires drivers to put down the electronics and focus on the road.

After months of negotiations around the hands-free-driving bill, it was signed into law by the governor just before Thanksgiving. The law officially went into effect on Sunday.

Drivers who are caught behind the wheel using their phone or any other handheld electronic device like a GPS are subject to fines and insurance penalties.

The first offense will cost drivers $100, $250 for a second offense, and $500 plus a surcharge for a third of a subsequent offense.

The fines will also be given out if drivers are found using electronic devices when stopped at a stoplight or stop sign.

Officers are allowed to issue warnings to drivers until March 31.