Dozens of assistance programs available to prevent MA residents from becoming homeless

BOSTON (WWLP) – A federal ban on evictions and foreclosures came to an end over the weekend, which could cause hundreds of residents across the state to lose their homes.

To curb the spread of COVID-19 the federal government put a freeze on evictions and foreclosures. That freeze came to an end on July 31, forcing residents to either pay back the rent they owe or move. Governor Charlie Baker acknowledged just how bad the state’s housing crisis has gotten during his news conference on Monday.

“The single biggest thing that makes this state so unaffordable for working people is the price and cost of housing,” Baker said.

A bill at the statehouse would put a temporary pause on evictions and foreclosures until June 15, 2022. However, that bill has not been approved yet.

To speak with someone from the Governor’s office to help you apply for assistance, call (617) 725-4005.