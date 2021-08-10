Dozens of colleges, universities in MA will require vaccines and masks this fall

BOSTON (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is the latest school to announce that students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear masks indoors.

Some schools in the Commonwealth are bringing their mask mandates back while others are actually mandating that students and staff get vaccinated before they return to campus. Last week, Massachusetts saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases but this week our public health data seems to be trending in the right direction.

Officials at the department of public health say they are happy to see positive cases declining but they believe the delta variant still poses a significant threat. Colleges and universities in Massachusetts have been working all summer to set a plan for the upcoming school year and their approaches vary significantly.

For example, Westfield State, UMass Amherst, and Boston University have a vaccine mandate for students and staff and they’re also requiring masks to be worn indoors. But, smaller campuses like Gordon College in Wrentham are only strongly encouraging vaccines for students and staff and they’re not requiring masks to be worn in the classroom.

The lack of consistency across the state has many people on Beacon Hill very upset.