DPH: 211 new COVID-19 cases reported in higher education testing

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of 1,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts are “associated with higher education testing,” the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday night, including 211 cases which are new from last week.

As college students from around the world returned to Massachusetts and especially Boston, DPH began reporting information on college campus testing on a weekly basis.

Since mid-August, 1,256,242 molecular tests have been conducted for COVID-19 at higher education settings, including 205,392 new tests in the last week.

DPH does not disaggregate the higher education data and said that more higher education institutions conduct testing than report their testing results to DPH.