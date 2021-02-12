DPH: 232,900 doses administered over the week

BOSTON (SHNS) – In its daily vaccine report on Thursday, which uses data posted as of midnight Wednesday, the state reported that 67.9 percent of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to Massachusetts so far have been reported as administered, a decline from the 70.9 percent reported on Tuesday.

Thursday’s report shows 4,150 new doses were shipped here in the past day, following a leap of 129,325 doses shipped and reported on Wednesday.

As far as shots in arms, Thursday’s daily report said 37,259 new doses were administered over the previous 24 hours, and 232,900 doses were administered during the last full week of reporting.