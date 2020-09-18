DPH confirms fifth human case of EEE in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Public Health officials on Thursday confirmed the state’s fifth human case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The Massachusetts Department of health identified the new confirmed case as a woman in her 60s who was exposed to the virus in Plymouth County. She was exposed to EEE in an area already known to be at elevated risk, so no change in the risk level is needed for that area.

As of Thursday, four municipalities are at critical risk, 10 at high risk, and 17 at moderate risk for EEE in the Commonwealth.

The DPH said more than 95 percent of the EEE cases that have occurred in Massachusetts since 2000 have been exposed to the virus before mid-September. Mosquito populations are declining although some risk will continue until the first hard frost.

Four other human cases have been identified this year. In 2019, there were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts with 6 deaths.

EEE virus has been found in 65 mosquito samples this year, over 70 percent of them in species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people.