DPH updates COVID-19 travel information for MA residents

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. In May 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors and can stop social distancing in most places. But the CDC says everyone _ vaccinated or unvaccinated _ should continue to wear a mask in certain places. Masks are still required on public transportation _ buses, trains and planes _ and in other settings like hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Public Health has updated its online page for travel during COVID-19 to reflect guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume pre-pandemic activities including travel within the United States,” the webpage reads as of Wednesday.

Though masks are no longer broadly required in Massachusetts, they are still mandatory on public and private transportation systems, including rideshares, taxis, ferries, the MBTA, train stations, and airports.