BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers joined forces with social justice advocates to celebrate the investments that have been made in minority communities across the state but the group noted that there’s still more that can be done.

During the pandemic, immigrants across Massachusetts were scared to seek medical treatment or even pick up basic necessities for their families.

Lawmakers worked to put safeguards in place to prevent immigrants from facing deportation. The Commonwealth faces another problem and that’s the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees, a process that lawmakers hope to be involved in.

Senator Eric Lesser said, “We need to make sure that we are opening the door to our Ukrainian immigrants, our Ukrainian refugees who are coming here from the war, and you know what, it’s going to help us in Western Mass.”

While the Commonwealth has come a long way in regards to services for immigrants, there is one bill that social justice advocates are hoping to see pass. The Drivers License Bill would give all Massachusetts residents access to a standard drivers license regardless of their immigration status.

Now, that proposal has stalled on Beacon Hill, dozens of Democrats have signed on in support but republican lawmakers, including Governor Baker, don’t believe the bill is a good idea.