BOSTON – Last week, the driver’s license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts.

Democrats celebrated the override of the Governor’s veto on Monday with a ceremonial bill signing, but opponents are already working to repeal the latest law.

The Work and Family Mobility Act gives undocumented immigrants the ability to apply for a driver’s license in Massachusetts. Undocumented immigrants will still need to prove their identity, residency and date of birth.

Governor Baker vetoed the bill on May 27th, with concerns over the RMV having the capacity to verify foreign documents and the risk of non-citizens registering to vote. On Monday, a campaign filed paperwork to create a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts.

Their goal, to collect enough signatures to put the question of whether or not the law should be repealed on the November ballot. Maureen Maloney, whose son was killed by a drunk driver in the country illegally, is chair of the committee.

Chair of Fair and Secure Massachusetts, Maureen Maloney, said, “The voters of Massachusetts can make the final decision. I personally don’t believe we should be giving out a driver’s license, but I believe we need to leave it up to the citizens of Massachusetts and we are just trying to get this on the ballot for November so the citizens can vote on it.”

To get the question on the November ballot, 40,120 signatures will need to be collected in less than three months, with no more than 10,030 from one county. As the law stands now, undocumented immigrants will be able to obtain a driver’s license starting in July of 2023.