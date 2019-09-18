Dudley District Court could soon welcome new clerk-magistrate

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Governor’s Council held a confirmation hearing for one of their own Wednesday for the clerk-magistrate position in Dudley.

Jennie Caissie is the only Republican on the Governor’s Council. She was asked to leave her position for the clerk magistrate job, but her fellow councilors have some concerns about her voting record.

Typically, clerk-magistrates manage the administration end of court proceedings, ensuring that court dates are scheduled and that individuals have their cases heard when they’re entitled to.

But after all of the councilors said that Caissie was more than qualified for the job, they began to ask her questions about her voting record on issues like abortion and gun control.

“I support the law of the land with respect to the second amendment as set forth in the Heller McDonald decision, having said that even Justice Scalia who was the author of one of those decisions did state that there can be reasonable restrictions,” Cassie said.

If Caissie is confirmed, her seat which represents parts of central and western Massachusetts could cause a vacancy that many of the councilors are hoping to see filled by a democrat.

Cassie is expected to get the votes she needs to become clerk-magistrate, 22News will keep you updated on what’s next for her seat on the council.