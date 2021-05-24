Due date for first-quarter UI payments extended by two months

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (SHNS) – While they continue working through rate relief issues, state officials are again extending the due date for first-quarter unemployment insurance payments from Massachusetts employers.

On April 15, the Department of Unemployment Assistance extended the deadline for private employer payments to June 1, 2021. On Monday, the due date was pushed out another two months to Monday, Aug. 2, which is also the due date for second quarter employment and wage detail filings and contributions.

“The Administration will communicate further information on the 2021 employer rates and solvency assessment as soon as it is available. We thank you in advance for your patience,” the Department of Unemployment Assistance, which is led by director Richard Jeffers, said in a notice Monday to Bay State businesses.

Soaring unemployment claims during the pandemic forced the state to turn to borrowing to continue delivering benefits.

Aiming to help businesses recover, the Legislature and the Baker administration agreed to one borrowing law to curb increases in employer contributions needed to stabilize the system and a second bill is currently on Baker’s desk that aims to limit surprise increases in related solvency assessments on employers.

One top House lawmaker said the Baker administration was involved in assembling the bill on Baker’s desk and an administration official said they are please to be working with lawmakers to address the issues quickly.

The legislation lawmakers sent Baker would have postponed the due date for first-quarter payments to July 31, and DUA acted administratively to push the deadline to Aug. 2 while Baker weighs the bill.