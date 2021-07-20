Early education programs get financial boost from state

Boston Statehouse

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, (WWLP)–The state has awarded $7.5 million in Early Education and Out of School Time Capital Fund (EEOST) capital improvement grants to thirty-six organizations across the state to renovate childcare facilities that serve primarily low-income families.

The Baker-Polito Administration and the Children’s Investment Fund (CIF), with its affiliate the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) is providing grants to child care centers and out-of-school time programs range from $100,000-$250,000. This year the emphasis shifted to provide capital funding needed to address health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, including major renovation and construction projects at facilities.

“Our Administration is pleased to support childcare providers across the Commonwealth who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to care for children and support families returning to work,” said Governor Charlie Baker.  “Since the start of this grant program, we’ve invested more than $39.2 million in capital funding at childcare programs that impact the learning experiences of more than 9,000 children in communities across Massachusetts.”

The Early Education and Out of School Time capital improvement grants are financed through the state’s capital budget and provide matching funds that leverage private investment. The Baker-Polito Administration’s FY21 Capital Budget Plan included funding for the Early Education and Out of School Time capital improvement grant program.

The following organizations received grants:


Project Location
 
Applicant
 		Funding
BeverlyBeverly Children’s Learning Center$207,000
BostonKwong Kow Chinese School$146,000
BostonUnited South End Settlements$250,000
BrocktonBoys and Girls Clubs of Metro South$177,000
BrocktonFuller Arts & Sciences dba Westfield Child Center$115,000
BrocktonBrockton Day Nursery$131,000
BrocktonOld Colony YMCA$247,000
DorchesterCatholic Charities Yawkey Child Care Center$179,000
DorchesterGreenwood Shalom Outreach Community, Inc.$250,000
DudleyBoys and Girls Club of Webster-Dudley$204,000
East BostonEast Boston Social Centers$227,000
FraminghamSMOC$250,000
GloucesterPathways for Children$250,000
HaverhillYMCA of the North Shore (Haverhill YMCA)$242,000
HolyokeBoys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke$250,000
HolyokeHolyoke YMCA$200,000
LawrenceCommunity Day Care Center of Lawrence, Inc. (d.b.a. The Community Group)$102,000
LawrenceYWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts$243,000
LynnYMCA of Metro North$186,000
LynnBoys and Girls Club of Lynn$250,000
NantucketSmall Friends on Nantucket$129,000
New BedfordPACE$250,000
New BedfordYMCA Southcoast$250,000
New BedfordWest End Day Nursery$250,000
North AdamsChild Care of the Berkshires$207,000
RevereFor Kids Only Afterschool$247,000
RoxburyHattie B. Cooper Community Center$250,000
RoxburyPaige Academy$250,000
RoxburyYMCA of Greater Boston$221,000
SomervilleElizabeth Peabody House Association$205,000
SpringfieldSpringfield Day Nursery (d.b.a Square One)$157,000
StonehamBoys and Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield$225,000
WalthamWaltham Boys and Girls Club$105,000
West SpringfieldWest Springfield Boys and Girls Club$250,000
WhitinsvilleGeorge Marston Whitin Memorial Community Association (d.b.a. The Whitin Community Center)$250,000
WorcesterYWCA of Central Massachusetts$142,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today