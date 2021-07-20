Early education programs get financial boost from state

BOSTON, (WWLP)–The state has awarded $7.5 million in Early Education and Out of School Time Capital Fund (EEOST) capital improvement grants to thirty-six organizations across the state to renovate childcare facilities that serve primarily low-income families.

The Baker-Polito Administration and the Children’s Investment Fund (CIF), with its affiliate the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) is providing grants to child care centers and out-of-school time programs range from $100,000-$250,000. This year the emphasis shifted to provide capital funding needed to address health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, including major renovation and construction projects at facilities.

“Our Administration is pleased to support childcare providers across the Commonwealth who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to care for children and support families returning to work,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Since the start of this grant program, we’ve invested more than $39.2 million in capital funding at childcare programs that impact the learning experiences of more than 9,000 children in communities across Massachusetts.”

The Early Education and Out of School Time capital improvement grants are financed through the state’s capital budget and provide matching funds that leverage private investment. The Baker-Polito Administration’s FY21 Capital Budget Plan included funding for the Early Education and Out of School Time capital improvement grant program.

The following organizations received grants: