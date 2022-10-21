BOSTON (WWLP) – Early voting for the general election starts Saturday and over 1 million voters have already requested to vote by mail.

Weekend voting will be available in all communities, but hours differ depending on the size of the municipality. Early voting goes through November 4th. You can check the Secretary of State’s website to find out when your community is hosting early voting hours.

“We do think the level of interest, the opportunities that voters now have with respect to voting early and participating in so many different ways, and registering late, give them the opportunity to participate even at a late time,” said Secretary Galvin.

If you haven’t registered to vote, there’s still time. You have until October 29th if you wish to vote in the general election. If you’re planning to vote by mail, you can still apply for a ballot up until November 1st.

However, the Secretary of State warns about slow mail times. Vote by mail ballots must be postmarked by the 8th and received by November 12th to be counted.

It’s important to note that Secretary Galvin is in a contested race against Republican Ray-la Campbell and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez.