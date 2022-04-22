BOSTON (WWLP) – Friday is Earth Day, and hundreds of people took to the streets in Boston to celebrate.

The group was in the Boston Common to celebrate Earth Day. They’re meeting up with a few other environmental groups during their march to Copley square and then they’re going to head back to the statehouse.

The activists at today’s rally want to see corporations held accountable for their role in polluting the planet. They are calling on lawmakers in Washington and at the Massachusetts statehouse to put regulations in place that will protect our environment for generations to come.

“People, planet and peace over profit,” said Amar Ahmad of Massachusetts Peace Action.

There were a few notable faces at today’s rally including former green party presidential candidate Jill Stine. Stine said she worries about the future of our globe if we don’t take steps to cut carbon emissions as soon as possible.

“We’ve got to get started right now and make up for lost time, the latest U.N. report tells us we have 7 years to cut our emissions in half,” said Jill Stein, former Green Party Presidential candidate.

Last week state senators passed the ‘drive act’ which would help Massachusetts achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The future of that proposal is now in the hands of house lawmakers.

The group’s message is that we all need to do more to protect this planet.