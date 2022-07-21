BOSTON, Mass, (WWLP) – Time might be running out in the legislative session on Beacon Hill, but that doesn’t mean things are slowing down.

We are now only 10 days from the legislative session being over, and things are ramping up here on Beacon Hill. On Thursday, the senate plans to vote on a $4.3 billion economic development bill that includes an amendment to bring the lottery online.

The house passed its version of the bill last week at $4.2 billion.

The senate’s version of the bill will more than double the House-approved investments in human service provider rates and construction for affordable housing.

The house, however, approved language that would authorize the Massachusetts Lottery to sell its products online.

The Senate’s version did not originally include online gambling in their bill, but Senator Paul Feeny filed an amendment to the bill that mirrors the house’s language.

Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who oversees the lottery, has been asking the legislature to consider this movement for years.

She said in a statement: “We look forward to working with both House and Senate Leadership to ensure this language makes its way to the Governor’s desk. Our team at the Lottery is prepared to implement a safe and reliable iLottery product for Massachusetts residents.”

The house estimates that its online lottery language would bring in an estimated $200 million dollars that would be used for a new early education and care fund. The Senate’s version would be used for local aid.

Now, the Senate had a lot to get to today. They will be reviewing this amendment as well as 630 other amendments on Thursday.