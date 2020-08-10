Education commissioner extends deadline for fall school plans

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, there’s so much up in the air when it comes to re-opening schools in Massachusetts.

That’s why Education Commissioner Jeff Riley is asking districts to prepare for anything, and he’s giving them more time to do just that. Massachusetts school districts were asked to prepare three plans for the fall.

One that would have students back in the classroom for full in-person learning, one for full online learning, and a hybrid of both. The deadline to submit those plans was Monday but after several requests for an extension, Commissioner Riley has moved it to August 14.

Now, ultimately, the decision to send students back to school be up to each district to decide, and if they do use the in-person learning model they will have to follow some strict guidelines.

Which includes Masks on students in Grade 2 and above, physical distance in classrooms, and separate isolation spaces for people who show signs of the virus.

Commissioner Riley and Governor Baker said they will be issuing more guidance for schools this week, and it could include information on athletics and extracurricular activities.