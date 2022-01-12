Edwards set to bring Senate back to 40 members

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Massachusetts Senate will soon be back up at full strength, after Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards on Tuesday claimed the seat that opened when Winthrop Democrat Joe Boncore resigned to lead the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler congratulated Edwards “on her historic victory, becoming the first woman, woman of color, and Black person to represent her district in the Massachusetts state Senate.” “We are confident that as a state Senator, Edwards will continue her advocacy for affordable housing, tenant rights, labor protections, and environmental protections,” Butler said in a statement.

Edwards, an East Boston Democrat, will join a mostly white Senate with an entirely white leadership team. Her swearing-in will make her the first Black woman to serve in the Senate since 2018 and will bring the number of senators of color to three of 40, joining Sens. Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston and Adam Gomez of Springfield.

Chang-Diaz, who is running for governor, will not return to the Senate next year. As the sole candidate on the ballot, Edwards won Tuesday without much suspense after besting Revere’s Anthony D’Ambrosio in last month’s Democratic primary. It’s the second time she’s run for the seat, after coming up short in the crowded primary field of a 2016 special election.

A city councilor since 2018, Edwards in the Senate will represent Winthrop, Revere and parts of Boston and Cambridge. She has worked as a public interest attorney with Greater Boston Legal Services and coordinated a statewide campaign to pass the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights in 2014. “Together, with our pain and purpose, we will fight for laws and the social conditions that protect people, communities and our planet,” Edwards said. “I am excited for the journey ahead.”