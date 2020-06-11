Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,492 deaths, 104,667 total cases
Elected officials working to end food insecurity in Massachusetts

Boston Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Governor and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders have directed $41 million to address food insecurity, and a good portion of that money could go to communities in the western part of the state.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted hundreds of thousands of families in Massachusetts. And when it comes to providing nourishment to those families, food banks like the ones in Springfield, Westfield and Holyoke could see a dramatic boost in funding.

“Today we’re here to announce that the administration has opened applications for that grant program. The program is open to organizations that are part of the Massachusetts local food system including production, processing, distribution and community food organizations,” Governor Baker said.

The Governor is also working with local farms and fisheries to provide fresh products to food banks, that transaction would also help small food production businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

As for resources that families can access right now, food banks are open, and the families of children who receive free lunch are also eligible for additional snap benefits.

More info on Snap benefits can be found here.

