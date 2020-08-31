Election 2020: There are several highly contested races in MA primary

BOSTON (SHNS) – If you haven’t already sent in your mail-in ballot, you can still vote in Tuesday’s state primary, but there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

If you have filled out your mail-in ballot but have not sent it back yet, you can still cast your vote by dropping it in one of the state’s ballot drop boxes. If you haven’t filled out the mail-in ballot that you requested, and you decide that you want to vote in person instead, you can bring your blank ballot with you to the polls and exchange it there.

However, if you have submitted your ballot, or requested a ballot you cannot just show up to the polls to vote again.

“We’ve said that very clearly about early voting and early voting by mail once you voted, you voted,” Secretary Galvin said.

There are several highly contested races happening in this year’s primary, including the one for U.S. Senate between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy.

Also expected to be close, is the congressional race between Richard Neal and Alex Morse. Secretary Galvin estimates that more than 1.2 million residents will have voted by the end of the day Tuesday

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Secretary Galvin is hoping that election results will be in in a timely manner, leaving enough time to print the ballots for the general election in November.