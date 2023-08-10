BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has created additional incentives to attract more residents to buy electric vehicles.

The Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles Program (MOR-EV Program) provides rebates for the purchase or lease of light, medium, and heavy-duty battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles (EVs).

The program changes include new rebates for used electric vehicles, funds for income-eligible buyers, and rebates available on the day of purchase.

In addition to the existing $3,500 rebates for EVs, the new MOR-EV program elements include:

The launch of rebates at the point-of-sale with participating dealers;

$3500 rebate for used EVs for income-qualifying residents;

$1,500 rebate adder for income-qualifying residents called MOR-EV+ that is in addition to the standard rebate for new or used electric vehicles; and

Increased rebates for certain light-duty pickup trucks.

The MOR-EV+ and MOR-EV Used rebates are retroactive to November 10, 2022, for any income-qualifying residents who purchased new or used EVs on or after that date.

For additional information regarding MOR-EV, including current program eligibility details, please visit the program’s website.

“Reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector is critical to meeting our climate goals, and we are excited that our expanded MOR-EV program will provide greater access to electric vehicles for more Massachusetts drivers,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “MOR-EV is forward-looking and brings Massachusetts one step closer to phasing out expensive, volatile fossil fuels and transportation pollution that disproportionately impacts environmental justice communities.”

“In Massachusetts, transportation accounts for 42% of our emissions, and we know that environmental justice communities often bear the brunt of pollution while challenged to participate in clean energy and transportation programs,” said Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony. “The updated MOR-EV more equitably serves a greater number of residents to offset the cost of buying an electric vehicle.”