Elugardo adds to endorsements in race for open Senate seat

BOSTON (SHNS) – With the campaign for an open Senate seat heating up, Rep. Nika Elugardo on Tuesday threw her support behind Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards and urged voters to choose her “to ensure BIPOC and working-class communities get their fair share of resources.”

Elugardo, a second-term Democrat from Jamaica Plain, became the first Massachusetts lawmaker to endorse Edwards in her race for the First Suffolk and Middlesex District special election.

“I can’t wait to partner with Lydia in the Senate,” Elugardo said. “The State House needs a tough and focused black woman in the Senate to ensure BIPOC and working-class communities get their fair share of resources. Her courage and creativity in housing policy and her record on climate justice only scratch the surface of the leadership she will bring and expand in the Senate Seat.” “I always learn a lot from Lydia, and we’re going to have a lot of fun rocking the Beacon Hill world together!” she added.

Edwards and Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio, both Democrats, are running to fill the seat vacated when Sen. Joseph Boncore resigned mid-term for a lobbying job. They are set to face off in a Dec. 14 primary ahead of the Jan. 11 special election. Since Edwards launched her campaign, the East Boston resident has secured endorsements from OPEIU Local 453, Teamsters Local 25, and Democratic State Committee member and former Boncore aide Juan Jaramillo — once eyed as a possible candidate for the seat himself.

D’Ambrosio’s campaign said he has been endorsed by Rep. Jessica Giannino, Rep. Jeffrey Turco, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, former Revere Mayor Dan Rizzo, and members of the city council and school committee.