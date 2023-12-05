BOSTON (WWLP) – The supplemental budget passed Tuesday, without Republican support, and was sent to Governor Maura Healey to sign. That opposition had much to do with the emergency shelter crisis.

Governor Maura Healey immediately signed the bill, which approved over 90 collective bargaining agreements for state employees, including those in western Massachusetts.

Her signature also steered $250 million to the emergency shelter crisis. Families are being housed in emergency shelters, as well as hotels and motels across the state, including in the western part of the state.

Republicans originally opposed the conference committee report because there was no language that would stem the flow of migrants to the state, and they blocked the report from being adopted three days in a row. Republicans chose not to block it Monday and allowed it to proceed while recording their opposition.

Andrea Park, a staff attorney at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, believes this won’t be the last of necessary funding for emergency assistance.

“This is not going to be the last supp that is needed to get through, you know, the current crisis so, I am anticipating that we will see another supp filed for EA probably in the next two weeks or months, but I think it’s important that we continue to make the investments we need to to make sure that families are safe,” said Park.

The approved funding will drive not less than $75 million toward school districts, up to $50 million for emergency overflow sites, and not less than $5 million for workforce programs.

As of Tuesday, there are over 7,500 families in emergency shelter and 140 families on the waitlist. About half are estimated to be migrants.