BOSTON (WWLP) – As the amount of people in need outweighs the amount of emergency shelter options, the wait list in Massachusetts for safe housing continues to grow.

The state has been unable to keep up with demand when it comes to emergency housing for those in need, leaving over 200 families in limbo. There are currently over 7,500 families in emergency housing. That number is expected to hover around that amount due to a cap Governor Maura Healey put in place in early November.

Even though Massachusetts is a right to shelter state, Healey said the Commonwealth is unable to accommodate for the severe influx of those in need of housing. Those unable to be placed into housing immediately are put on a waitlist, one that seemingly only continues to grow.

As of last Wednesday, there were 191 families on the wait list, last Thursday there were 208 families and as of Wednesday there were 284. To put that number into perspective, there were only 22 families on the waitlist four days after the cap was hit.

Senator Ryan Fattman believes Massachusetts residents should get priority when it comes to emergency housing, “The cap is in place because the boarder situation with immigration is out of control, there’s too many people coming in, and Massachusetts is the only place statewide that can take them, so eventually we’re going to have to change this because it’s not sustainable.”

Overflow safety net shelters have opened in the greater Boston area, and central Massachusetts has plans to open sites as well. As of now, there has only been discussion about sites in western Massachusetts.

There are over 800 families already in our part of the state, with many being housed in motels and hotels, including in West Springfield, Greenfield, Chicopee and Hadley.