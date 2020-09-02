Emergency order lifted after 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions

In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, firefighters battle a large structure fire in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston. (WCVB via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Almost two years after a series of natural gas explosions tore through three Merrimack Valley communities, Gov. Charlie Baker terminated the state of emergency he declared to facilitate the response to the tragedy.

Baker’s declaration of a state of emergency on Sept. 14, 2018, a day after the fires and explosions broke out in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover, authorized the Department of Public Utilities to replace the company serving the area — Columbia Gas — and bring in Eversource to lead recovery efforts.

Since then, Columbia Gas pleaded guilty to Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act violations in connection with the explosions, reached an agreement to sell its Massachusetts natural gas assets to Eversource, and got tagged with a $53 million federal fine and $56 million settlement at the state level.

Department of Public Utilities Chairman Matthew Nelson said the official end to the state of emergency marks “an important milestone in the Commonwealth’s recovery from the tragic gas incident in the Merrimack Valley.”

The DPU said it will “continue to ensure the safety of residents and businesses through its rigorous oversight and inspections of natural gas companies and infrastructure.” The gas disaster killed teenager Leonel Rondon, injured 22 other people, and damaged more than 130 homes and businesses.

It prompted passage of a 2018 state law requiring the review and approval by a certified professional engineer of all natural gas work that could pose a public safety risk.