BOSTON (WWLP) – The cap on families entering emergency shelter has not only been reached, but surpassed. The legislature is in the process of providing the administration the funding they need for the shelter crisis in the state but what comes next?

The Governor is pointing to the federal government for help, and the legislature is looking to the administration for answers.

For now, families will continue to be placed into shelter until the end of the day. On Friday, families will be placed into units as they become available and once there are no units left, families will be placed on a waiting list.

The waiting list is broken into four categories and families will be triaged based on needs.

The categories includes families deemed to be at imminent risk due to domestic violence, families that are at highest risk of harm if they remain unhoused or in their current housing situation, and families that meet one or more of the following criteria:

A family member age 0-3 months

An immunocompromised family member

A member with a high risk pregnancy

A family member with a tracheostomy device

“We’re looking and working with the administration as we speak to be able to receive what is the plan that would be in effect, hopefully within a 30 day period of time, to make sure that we can deal and address the overflow capacity,” said Representative Carlos González.

Once a spot becomes available, families only have until 12:00 p.m. the following day to accept the placement for shelter.

Next week, the Department of Homeland Security will be on the ground to host clinics where migrant families can apply for work permits, something Healey has continued to say is the key to moving families out of shelter.