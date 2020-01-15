Environmental activists gather at Statehouse to testify for carbon pricing bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The momentum behind Governor Charlie Baker’s ‘Transportation Climate Initiative’ is dwindling, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost in reducing carbon emissions across Commonwealth.

Dozens of people packed a hearing room at the statehouse to testify in support of House Bill 21-10. The bill, unlike Baker’s TCI plan which focuses primarily on transportation, also includes changes to the way homes and businesses are heated.

Environmental activists said the bill would also help low and moderate-income communities who often feel the most severe effects of climate change.

“So low and moderate-income communities get a disproportionate amount of the benefits that are generated from this bill in the form of rebates and so the fact that it’s progressive in that way is consistent with our values of taking care of the people who are being hardest hit by climate change now,” Gabrielle Watson said.

Opponents of carbon pricing say it could cost Massachusetts residents hundreds if not thousands of dollars each year and would hurt the state’s overall economy.

Right now transportation accounts for 40 percent of our state’s carbon emissions and a clear solution to that problem has not yet been reached on Beacon Hill.