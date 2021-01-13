Essex County prosecutor Buxton nominated for Superior Court

by: Sam Doran, SHNS

BOSTON (SHNS) – A career Essex County prosecutor was tapped for the Superior Court bench Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker, in his first judicial nomination of the new year.

Kristen Buxton was elevated to chief homicide prosecutor in Essex County in 2019, and has been an assistant district attorney in that office since 1996 when she started out handling misdemeanor and felony cases in Lynn District Court.

The Tulane Law School graduate was also supervising attorney at Lynn District Court and has prosecuted murder, motor vehicle homicide, narcotics, rape and sexual assault cases.

She worked in the Public Protection Bureau under Attorney General Scott Harshbarger in the summer of 1995 and before that she interned for the Law Offices of Jeffrey Newman and worked as a paralegal at Boston firm Craig and Macauley.

Buxton is slated to face the Governor’s Council for a public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. If confirmed, she would fill the vacancy left in 2020 by Judge Thomas Connors. 

