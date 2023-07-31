BOSTON (WWLP) – There are shake ups coming to the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC).

At a meeting on Friday, the chairwoman of the CCC told commissioners that their Executive Director, Shawn Collins, is on his way out. Collins has led the agency since it began and chairwoman Shannon O’Brien told commissioners that the CCC is currently “in crisis.”

O’Brien said during the meeting that she wants to meet again with the other commissioners to talk about Collin’s plans to leave. Collin’s departure has not been recognized by Collin’s himself and the commission told 22News on Monday that they cannot comment on personnel matters.

At the meeting, O’Brien also wanted to discuss how the commission should move forward with the newest industry regulations.

O’Brien told the commission that Collins had told her three months ago that he planned to leave the CCC and planned to take 10 weeks of family leave starting this coming September. However, last week, Collins shared with O’Brien that he planned to take his leave beginning Monday.

O’Brien said during the meeting she did not want to announce Collin’s departure in May because she wanted to wait until the commission got their chief people officer in place and “were in the throes of regulatory writing.”

This comes at a time that the commission is working to put in place the state’s new cannabis equity law.

The mission of the CCC is to “equitably and effectively” administer the marijuana laws in the Commonwealth for both medical and adult use.