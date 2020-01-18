Experts say rural residents would be affected the most if TCI plan passes

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Mass Fiscal Alliance invited organizations from each New England state to talk about why the plan is bad for residents in their state, and they all agreed that rural residents would be the most impacted if the TCI plan passes.

The Transportation Climate Initiative or TCI aims to cut carbon emissions on a regional basis. The plan would raise the tax on gas by 17-cent per gallon… bringing in an estimated $500-million of new revenue annually.

Public officials like Governor Charlie Baker have earmarked that funding to improve public transportation, but opponents say residents in rural areas might never benefit from that money.

“And the revenues generated by the TCI wouldn’t be going into our infrastructure it would be going to building electric car charging stations and buses and public transportation options that aren’t realistic for a state like Maine,” Jacob Posik said.

TCI opponents did not recommend another way to cut carbon emissions in order to reach the state’s environmental goals.

Nearly every other state in New England has expressed opposition to the plan, but that hasn’t deterred Gov. Baker from trying to push for a regional solution to combating climate change.