Experts say TCI plan will benefit western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, public transportation in western Massachusetts is lacking, well a new proposal called ‘the transportation climate initiative’ could change that.

Through the TCI plan, local gas stations and fuel distributors would be required to buy permits for contributing to carbon pollution.

Those permits would increase gas prices by an estimated 17-cents per gallon, but lawmakers believe it will also generate more than $500 million in new revenue.

That revenue is expected to improve public transportation in small towns like those in Franklin County where busses don’t run at all on nights or weekends.

Currently, more than 10,000 western Massachusetts residents make the daily commute to Boston or Worcester, forcing them to pay upwards of $200 week in Gas and Toll fees.

The TCI plan still has a long way to go before it passes, but if it does go into effect rural communities like those in western Massachusetts are expected to benefit from it.