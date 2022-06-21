BOSTON (SHNS) – [Coverage Developing] It remains a bumpy road, but the state’s new policing oversight commission now has the information it needs to evaluate more than 70 percent of law enforcement officers to be recertified in the first wave under a 2020 law designed to bolster the state’s oversight of police officers.

Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission Executive Director Enrique Zuniga said Tuesday morning that there are 6,127 officers for whom required recertification information has been successfully submitted, about 71 percent of the estimated 8,581 officers who are up for recertification at the end of the month, according to preliminary data.

Another roughly 2,220 officers work for departments that have submitted the names of their officers due for recertification but have been granted extensions to submit additional information, including the state’s two largest agencies — Mass. State Police and Boston Police.

The law that created the POST Commission certified all officers who completed training by July 1, 2021 and set out the three-year cycle of recertification based on each officer’s last name. All law enforcement officers with last names starting with a letter A through H are supposed to be recertified by July 1, 2022, and the deadline for all agencies to submit information about those officers was June 15.

Zuniga said Tuesday that there are 27 agencies (of the 439 total within POST’s scope) that have not submitted information on officers in need of recertification and have not asked for an extension. “These are very small departments, the ones on this list of 27 agencies, it is quite possible that a couple of those may have no officers between A through H, so they’re not out of compliance simply because they’re on that list of no submission,” Zuniga said, adding that the commission has been reaching out to those agencies in recent days.