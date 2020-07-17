Faith leaders rally in Boston for police reform

BOSTON (WWLP) – This group of clergy members, faith leaders, and politicians want to see the House pass the police reform bill, but that’s not all that they believe needs to be done to balance the power between civilians and the police.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the bill around 4 a.m., after debating for close to 16 hours. The Senate’s version bans excessive force tactics like chokeholds and requires officers to go through an additional certification process.

What the bill aims to do, particularly around ‘qualified immunity’ is balance the power between police officers and citizens, but faith leaders today said that they believe more needs to be done.

“There are a litney of cases where people who have their rights violated by police officers in the most egregious and outrageous ways cannot hold those officers liable in civil court because the law was not clearly established,” Gov. Baker said.

The qualified immunity piece of the bill has received push back from many of the police unions in the state. Union leaders believe it will put officers at risk of losing their life savings for actions that happen on the job.

House members will now have to decide whether or not to include qualified immunity restrictions. They have until the end of the month to get the bill to the governor’s desk.