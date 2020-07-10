Families call for flags to be lowered in honor of Overdose Awareness Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day and in order to remove the stigma of addiction and honor those who died, the Governor is being asked to lower the flag, but that’s a move he said he’s not authorized to do.

The families of opioid overdose victims took their frustrations to the state house. They held signs with photos of their deceased loves ones, many of them under the age of 30.

22News got the chance to speak with these family members about the hopes and dreams they had for their children, and how that’s now become advocacy to save yet another vulnerable generation.

“By Governor Baker deciding to lower the flag it would help to erase the stigma that is so prevalent in our society today, it would just mean everything to us families,” Wendy Werbiskis.

The families at Friday’s rally said they weren’t given a real reason as to why the Governor won’t lower the flag. But they said this won’t deter them from organizing & showing support for anyone who’s struggling with addiction.