Families frustrated over lack of urgency on distracted driving bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The current state law only prohibits texting behind the wheel. It does not take into consideration that people could be doing numerous other things on their phones, which causes them to take their eyes off the road.

One month ago, families shared stories about energetic toddlers and outgoing teens whose lives were cut short by distracted drivers. Their calls to change the state’s driving laws remain unanswered because the proposal is held up in a conference committee.

As lawmakers prepare to take their holiday recess, the families of distracted driving victims want to send them a clear message.

“They have to know that there are over 1,000 families in Massachusetts who either have somebody missing at the table of have somebody who’s been impacted by traffic crashes,” Emily Stine, president of the Safe Roads Alliance said.

Lawmakers agree that cell phone use should be banned while drivers are behind the wheel, and they are hoping to get the chance to vote on a distracted driving bill very soon.

“Quite frankly it’s been far too long this is a very important bill, this bill should have been passed many many years ago,” Senator Lesser said.

Right now the conference committee is debating the data collection component of the bill due to concerns about racial profiling.

Many people are hoping to see something pass to change the state’s driving laws immediately, while others believe the bill shouldn’t even be put up for a vote without including the racial profiling protections.