Family members call for more reform at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (WWLP) – There’s been some push back on the reforms proposed by Governor Charlie Baker for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

A group of veterans, family members, and concerned citizens are responding to the reforms filed by the governor and they believe that Gov. Baker and legislative leaders should hear their feedback before making any major changes to the Holyoke facility.

The coalition, known as “Fund Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Now,” outlined their goals to protect residents at the facility, and they made it pretty clear that it differs from the ones filed by Governor Baker.

The group did say that they appreciate the state’s reporting and reforms, but they would like to see family members more involved in the process and that was an idea that Gov. Baker seemed open to when questioned on it.

“We wanted to wait until the report is done, but now that the report is done we’re going to schedule either virtually or in-person depending upon what makes the most sense for them to have a conversation with the families about what they’d like to see going forward,” Gov. Baker said.

The coalition is also looking to make some physical changes to the soldiers home, including private bathrooms, ceiling lifts, and additional dementia care units.