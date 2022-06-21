BOSTON (WWLP) – Looking at record gas prices, multiple states have suspended their gas tax, and a federal gas tax suspension could be on its way.

The pain at the pump continues as prices skyrocket to record highs, but relief may be on its way. The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $4.99 cents and the cost of diesel is up to $6.17 cents, according to AAA. Last year at this time, a regular gallon of gas cost $2.95. This week President Biden said he hopes to make a final decision on a federal gas tax holiday by the end of the week.

The current federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon. Leaders both in Washington D.C. and Massachusetts have concerns about suspending the federal and state gas tax because oil companies wouldn’t be required to pass on the savings. Senate President Karen Splika and House Speaker Ron Mariano both rejected the idea of suspending the state’s gas tax earlier this month. Senator Eric Lesser is in favor of a temporary suspension of the gas tax as long as the state’s bond rating is not affected and jobs aren’t lost.

“I think we also need to acknowledge though that this is a bigger, national and global phenomenon, we need to work with our federal partners, we need to work with other countries frankly, to help get the prices down and get the supply up,” said Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow.

Connecticut suspended its gas tax and the average price for a gallon of gas there are $4.93 cents, and only a 6-cent difference.

If the state’s gas tax were to be suspended, along with the Federal gas tax, motorists in Massachusetts could see a savings of a little over 42 cents a gallon.