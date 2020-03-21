Federal government working to get state funds in response to COVID-19

(WWLP) — The federal government is working to get states the funds they need to respond to the growing pandemic.

On top of providing Massachusetts with 5 thousand more coronavirus testing kits next week, the federal government is giving the state $2 billion dollars for Mass Health.

Right now Mass Health provides care to more than 2 million low-income residents a number that’s expected to spike in the coming days.



Mass Health has an operating budget of about $16 billion dollars but with a surge of new patients, their system could get overwhelmed.

Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are working to get the state the funds they need to cover testing, medical care, unemployment and much more.