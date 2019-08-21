Feds arrest former state police union leader and lobbyist

BOSTON, Mass (SHNS) – The former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts and a lobbyist who has represented the union on Beacon Hill were arrested early Thursday morning on conspiracy and obstruction charges, federal authorities announced.

Former SPAM President Dana Pullman and lobbyist Anne Lynch were arrested at their respective homes in Worcester and Hull, according to a Twitter post from the FBI. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, with agents from the FBI and IRS, plans a 10 a.m. press conference Wednesday to discuss details.

Pullman stepped down as head of SPAM in September 2018, and the union cited personal reasons for his departure. The Boston Globe reported at the time that his resignation came “amid a federal investigation into possible illegal reimbursement of campaign donations by union members.”

Pullman and Lynch were arrested Wednesday morning by the FBI and IRS. Both were charged with wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud, and obstruction of justice, according to a press release distributed ahead of Lelling’s press conference.

Federal authorities allege that for at least six years, Lynch and others were involved in a bribe to defraud the union’s members and the state. Pullman received illegal bribes and kickbacks from Lynch’s firm, attorneys said, and they were also allegedly involved in an attempt to defraud two companies doing business with the state.

Pullman and Lynch will appear in federal court later Wednesday, though a time has not yet been decided.