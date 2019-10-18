Female voters buck the conventional political agenda

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Women in the United States were denied the right to vote until 1920, and much like the women who secured our right to vote, they are ready to elect candidates who represent their interests and concerns.

The Massachusetts league of women voters gathered at the Statehouse for their annual lobby day, an event they use to bring awareness to their political priorities.

“These are issues that not just for women, they are for men, for families for the whole Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Senate President Karen Spilka said.

This session the group is advocating for education funding, climate crisis action, reproductive rights, and election day registration.

“Instead of having to cast a provisional ballot, which you have to do now, they can just re-register to vote that day with same-day registration and vote,” Nancy Brumback said.

According to a CNN poll, 52 percent of middle-aged women voted for Donald Trump in 2016, while 55 percent of younger women voted for Hilary Clinton.

The voting demographics will continue to shift going into the 2020 election, but women across the country have made it clear that they also want to see candidates focus on things like immigration, foreign policy, and the economy.

Right now, New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts are all in the top five in voter participation among women.