FEMA’s funeral reimbursement program is off to a rocky start

BOSTON (WWLP) — FEMA began accepting applications for the funeral reimbursement program on Monday and dozens of families are already complaining that they can’t get through.

According to FEMA’s website, they are experiencing some technical difficulties. An error message on the site tells residents to try again later but many people have told 22News they are growing impatient with the process.

So far more than 500,000 U.S. residents have died from COVID-19 but in order to receive reimbursement, several qualifications must be met first.

“It has to be death certificate that specifically sites COVID-19 as the cause of death would have the opportunity to apply for this benefit,” Sec. Galvin said.

The max that families can receive is $9,000. Now, if families have used other benefits to cover funeral arrangements then that money would be deducted from the $9,000 they could receive in this program.

The site is still experiencing technical difficulties, but you can still apply online and over the phone.