Fewer inmates, but panel sees cause for staffing levels

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts slashed the number of people it held in state and county custody by more than a quarter between 2012 and 2019, while staffing levels in prisons and jails have barely changed over the same span.

And after more than two years of research and deliberations, a panel of lawmakers, advocates and corrections officials has concluded that perhaps those divergent trends are not a cause for concern.

The statewide drop in incarceration does “not necessarily indicate that staffing should decline,” the Special Commission on Correctional Funding said in a final report it approved unanimously on Monday.

In a denouement that one criminal justice reform advocate knocked as “disappointing,” the panel called for data reporting changes but stopped short of pressing to reduce state spending on the correctional system, even as the number of people in custody continues to drop.

Current correctional staff-to-inmate ratios, they said, “may be more appropriate” than the ratios in place when more people were incarcerated, particularly in the wake of a 2018 criminal justice reform law and other pushes to rethink the corrections system.

“Increased out-of-cell time, medically assisted treatment, and other changes mandated by criminal justice reform generate increased staffing needs (although some believe costs could be reduced if the populations in restrictive settings could be reduced),” the panel wrote in its slideshow report. “With more diversion and shorter sentences as a result of criminal justice reform, the remaining sentenced population may have higher supervision needs.”

Incarceration has been declining since 2012, when Massachusetts had a daily average of 11,552 people in Department of Correction custody and 12,319 people in the custody of county sheriffs, according to data the commission compiled. By 2019, the average daily incarcerated population had dropped more than 25 percent to 8,304 under DOC care and 8,997 in county houses of correction.

That trend continued in 2020 and 2021, though the panel said impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic make it difficult to draw direct comparisons to those years.

Between 2012 and 2019, staffing did not change nearly as significantly. State comptroller data the commission examined indicated that the number of state and county correctional workers fluctuated year to year before landing at 11,644 in 2019, down only slightly from the 12,382 in 2012.

Payroll makes up the largest component of spending on the correctional system administered by the state DOC and the 14 county sheriffs.

The special commission said in its final report that staffing needs depend on several characteristics in addition to total incarcerated populations, including the layout of each facility and how many inmates have mental health or substance use issues.

There may be some “opportunities” for cost savings with most counties and the state DOC today in charge of fewer prisoners than they are designed and rated to hold, the group said.

One idea that had “special currency,” its members said, is to work with other agencies to stretch specialized units such as those for young adults or inmates in protective custody across multiple counties.

For Elizabeth Matos, executive director of the Prisoners’ Legal Services organization, the commission’s final report after more than two years of work landed with an uninspiring thud.

Matos, whose group submitted testimony to the panel, called its decision not to call for reducing total spending on the corrections system “a bit disappointing.”

“Incarceration rates have gone down elsewhere as well, but in Massachusetts, staffing rates have stayed very high, and that is in contrast to many other states, where staffing levels are more in line with incarceration rates,” Matos said in an interview. “It seems that the commission was unwilling to really conclude that staffing rates going up while incarceration rates are going down is a misalignment.”

Matos criticized the commission’s makeup, saying that it had a “gaping hole” in representation for people who are currently or formerly incarcerated and their families. Sheriffs and the state DOC, she contended, were portrayed as “the only voice on corrections.”

She also warned that the report fails to outline a clear definition of “inmate programming” and its impact on total spending, cautioning that conflating health care programming and other options such as education, anger management and parenting classes muddies the waters.

One of the panel’s major conclusions is the need for more standardized data collection and definitions. Much of the group’s work, members wrote, “centered on trying to reconcile vastly different reporting methods by and between corrections agencies.”

Sen. William Brownsberger, a Belmont Democrat who co-chaired the panel, previously pointed to enormous gaps in the rate of mental health issues reported among inmates in county facilities as evidence that corrections officials are not all using the same metrics.

Those disparities featured in the final report. One slide noted that the rates of substance use “vary unrealistically widely across facilities,” from less than 20 percent of inmates in Essex County to more than 80 percent of inmates in Franklin County — a gap large enough that members believe inconsistent measurement and reporting is the only explanation.

“We don’t have streamlined reporting requirements,” Rep. Michael Day, a Stoneham Democrat who co-chaired the panel, said at its meeting on Monday. “I don’t think there’s a finger-pointing element there, but I think we do need to say the data that we received, which was demonstrated pretty clearly in some of these charts as to what kind of information we’re getting here, is inconsistent.”

The commission stressed that it does not want to call for “merely increasing reporting requirements within the existing structure.” Instead, its report calls for construction of a “new structure” to implement uniform definitions and reporting practices, monitor inmate program access, standardize programs available for inmates and more.

PLS co-authored a letter on Monday to the heads of the Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee flagging the group’s concerns with the commission report, saying that the group fell short of tackling how to rein in correctional costs and improve programming for inmates.

“The only cost control idea the Commission recommends is to consider consolidating some housing units in prisons and jails — and that recommendation depends on successful implementation of a recommendation to improve data collection about such units,” authors wrote. “We are concerned that another call for data collection is going to be ineffective without strong independent oversight that has the authority to demand consistent and timely compliance from the DOC and Sheriffs’ Departments.”