Film industry workers rally outside State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – Hundreds of film industry workers took to the State House Tuesday to fight for job security.

Members of the film industry say they love their jobs and they love working in the Commonwealth but they won’t be able to do that if the film industry tax credit goes away.

Currently, the Commonwealth offers a Film Production Incentive Program which supports the making of movies and TV shows in all corners of the state. When a production crew is filming in a certain area, the local economy often gets a boost, which is something that many residents are hoping to keep especially after the hit that the film industry took during COVID-19.

“It’s been very tough during the COVID era, and it’s been particularly tough for the entertainment industry,” said William Butiman of Lee.

The rally outside the Statehouse showed lawmakers just how much support the film industry has here in Massachusetts and it also showed how many people would be impacted if the incentive program went away. From costume design to set production and even catering, many of the film workers said that those jobs could be lost forever if legislators don’t make the right vote.

“You think about Boston as being a hub, but western Mass. has a lot going for it and all of that will go away without the incentive,” said Alecia Orsini from Save Film Jobs MA.

Supporters are urging lawmakers to extend the film incentive program before hundreds of jobs shipped off to other states. Several of the lawmakers 22News questioned on this issue said it is very complex but they do expect to vote on the future of the program sometime this week.