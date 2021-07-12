Film, TV workers celebrate new budget proposal that would extend tax credit incentive

BOSTON (WWLP) – A nearly $48 billion state budget remains on the governor’s desk.

Even though the state budget hasn’t been finalized yet a group of film production workers is calling it a win because if passed it would extend the state’s film production incentive program. Since 2006, the Film and Television Production Incentive program has made Massachusetts a leading filmmaking destination.

So far the program has produced more than 270 TV shows and movies in over 225 cities and towns. The incentive program has also invested more than $2.8 billion in the Massachusetts economy. Money that film and television workers say would leave the state if this program ends.

“It really adds to people’s confidence in ok I can stay here in Massachusetts and I can actually have a career and I don’t have to go to L.A. or New York City,” John Rule from Rule Boston Camera told 22News.

The incentive program was set to end in January of 2023, but the legislature decided to eliminate that sunset date and instead extend the program permanently. The measure will still need to be approved by Gov. Baker but with unanimous support for the legislature, supporters remain optimistic that it will pass.