Final shots outpacing vaccination starts

BOSTON (SHNS) – The number of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts climbed by 21,704 on Monday, accounting for the great majority of the 29,351 vaccine doses that providers reported to the Department of Public Health.

The agency reported Tuesday that 3,871,151 people here are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they have received either both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer shots, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Since December, Massachusetts providers have administered 8,144,935 vaccine doses or about 87 percent of the 9,368,570 doses supplied by the federal government.

Gov. Baker has said he expects to hit his administration’s goal of vaccinating at least 4.1 million residents by mid-June.