BOSTON (WWLP) – The state made history by electing the first ever all-female Governor, Lieutenant governor duo on November 8th.

Baker’s team has been working for weeks to orchestrate a smooth transition between the Baker and Healey administration, but as of now, Healey has yet to announce any cabinet positions.

Before the winner of this year’s election was even announced, Governor Baker had already put his transition team into place. And although the state still does not know what the future cabinet looks like, we do know more about Healey’s transition and inauguration team.

Late last week it was announced that Danielle Cerny, a former deputy chief to a former Rhode Island Governor, was named Transition Director. And Lt. Governor Elect Kim Driscoll will be chairing the transition.

Governor-Elect Healey has decided to create six policy committees that the transition team said were of “urgent” need in the commonwealth. They were created around the topics of housing, transportation, climate, the economy, youth, and young adults, and safe and healthy communities.

The committees will be led by 15 co-chairs made up of “community members, advocates, subject matter experts, and business and nonprofit leaders.” We also know Healey’s inauguration ceremony will be led by Rafanelli Events, which was most recently hired for President Joe Biden’s granddaughter’s wedding at the White House.

The celebration will be funded through private donations, not with taxpayer’s dollars, and they are setting a contribution limit of 25 thousand dollars. Healey and Driscoll will be sworn into office on January 5th.