First round of pool testing at Massachusetts schools show little sign of COVID spread

BOSTON (WWLP) – Currently, about 1,000 Massachusetts schools are participating in a pool testing program.

Great news from the first round of testing, the positivity rate came in well below 1 percent which is a huge win for the Baker Administration. For months now, the governor has been pushing for a full return to in-person learning.

Education officials in Massachusetts even set a date of April 5 to have all elementary school kids back in the classroom. To help support schools in their efforts to bring students back, the Governor launched a pool testing program.

How it works is; a group of students and staff are all tested together. When the results come back about 24 hours later and they are negative then all individuals within that pool are presumed negative and may continue to remain in school.

If a pool tests positive, then everyone in the pool is given an individual diagnostic test. From there it is determined who is at risk and they are given proper isolation guidelines to follow.

According to the Baker administration, the state was not aware of more than one positive individual per pool test, meaning there is little evidence of any in-school transmission of COVID-19.