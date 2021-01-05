First vaccinated VA patient, staffer get second doses

A nurse prepares a vaccine prior to the vaccination of elderly people at a nursing house in Athens, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Vaccinations were expanded from 9 to 50 hospitals nationwide on Monday. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The first VA patient and employee in the country to receive a COVID-19 shot got their second dose on Monday.

World War II veteran Margaret Klessens and housekeeper Andrew Miller, both of the VA Bedford Healthcare System received their second doses of the vaccine Monday as the system began its second round of vaccinations, according to a Facebook post from the Bedford VA.

Miller and Klessens each received their first dose three weeks ago, on Dec. 14. The Bedford system is one of 37 VA sites the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs tapped to receive its initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines for frontline health care workers and long-term care residents.