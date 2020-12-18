Five reps appeal to Baker to tighten restrictions

BOSTON (SHNS) – Five House Democrats called on Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday to shut down indoor dining, casinos, and other nonessential indoor activities as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

Reps. Mike Connolly of Cambridge, Tami Gouveia of Acton, Jack Lewis of Framingham, Michelle DuBois of Brockton, and Denise Provost of Somerville sent the letter to the governor more than a week after he rolled the state back into Phase 3, Step 1 of the state reopening plan.

That decision reduced capacity at a series of businesses from 50 to 40 percent and set additional restrictions on restaurants.

“While we appreciate the announcement you made last week — implementing a modest rollback of the reopening by moving those communities that were in Phase III, Step 2 back to Phase III, Step 1 — unfortunately, we believe a lot more has to be done to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” the legislators wrote in their letter.

In announcing the reopening rollback, the Baker administration said it was responding to an increase in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations since the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The days of most people doing most of the right things are probably not enough, but we’re asking everyone to join us and step up their vigilance every day, in every setting — work, home, school, everywhere,” Baker said at the time.

Noting that further restrictions would “cause even more economic harm to some of our most vulnerable residents and small businesses,” the lawmakers said they would support a state-level relief package.

The group called for new taxes on wealthy households and large corporations, use of remaining CARES Act funds, and to further tap into the state’s “rainy day” fund.