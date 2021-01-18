Flu shot mandate cancelled in Mass following mild flu season

BOSTON (WWLP) – In August Governor Baker announced that Massachusetts students would nee to get the flu shot by the end of 2020, however that mandate has now been cancelled.

According to the Department of Public Health, this year’s flu season is very mild, therefore the mandate is no longer necessary.

When it was first put in place, the flu shot mandate aimed to prevent people from being hospitalized for flu related symptoms, many of which are similar to COVID-19.

DPH officials say this flu season has been mild because people are wearing masks, social distancing and limiting their time around other people.

A statement released from DPH on Friday when the mandate was revoked reads, “Given the intensive Commonwealth-wide efforts regarding COVID-19 vaccination, DPH wants to alleviate the burden to obtain flu vaccination and focus on continuing our COVID-19 vaccination efforts.”

There are several groups on social media that are celebrating the change because they believe the flu shot mandate was unconstitutional from the start.

State health officials still recommend that students get the flu shot, including those in daycare and in college, however, it is no longer a requirment.